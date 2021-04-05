Bihar BSEB matric result 2021 declared today, Check these websites for scorecard if official site crashes

BSEB Bihar class 10 result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the result of the matric or class 10 exam today. A total of 16.8 lakh candidates who have enrolled for the class 10 exam can check the result through the website-biharboardonline.com.

The matric exam result will also be available at the websites– biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online. Students can visit these websites in case the official website of the board crashes down due to heavy traffic flow.

According to reports, the Bihar School Examination Board will release the list of Bihar Board matric toppers, after the declaration of class 10th result. The toppers' list will have the details of students like their names and Roll Numbers along with their scores and their parents’ name. The list will also feature their school name. As per the reports, the toppers' list will include names and details of first top 10 rank holders of BSEB 10th exam 2021.

Bihar Board class 10th result 2021: Know about the pass marks

If a student has managed to secure at least 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more than 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, in this case, the student will be declared to have passed.

Bihar Board class 10th result: Know how to download scoresheet

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebonline.in or biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Go to result sections on the homepage

STEP 3: Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 link

STEP 4: Enter the credentials required and log in

STEP 5: Check and download Bihar Board 10th Result 2021

Students are advised to download and take a print of their Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 for future reference.

Acording to reports, at least 16.84 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 Bihar Board examination, which were conducted from January 20 to February 24 this year, across the state. The exams were conducted at 1525 exam centers in 38 different districts of the state. Of the total registered students, 8,37,803 were girls and 8,46,663 were boys.

The board made the announcement regarding the same on its official Twitter handle on Sunday. Earlier last year, Bihar board matric results were announced in May.

In 2020, the class 10 matric result of BSEB was declared on May 26 amid the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 12 lakh candidates appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage was 80.59 percent. The examinations were conducted from February 17 to 24, 2020.