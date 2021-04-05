Bihar Board BSEB matric result to be declared soon

Bihar Board BSEB result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, is all set to announce the result of class 10th or matric exam today. The results will be announced at 3:30 pm today by Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

A total of 16.8 lakh candidates who have enrolled for the class 10 exam can check the result through the website-biharboardonline.com. The matric exam result will also be available at the websites– biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online.

Once released, class 10th students of Bihar Board can log in to the official websites of BSEB and check their scorecard. Will the result of class 10th to be declared in the next one hours, students are advised to not get panic and keep their credentials, like Roll Number, handy.

Students, who appeared for the class 10th Bihar Board exam, can check their class 10 result directly, by entering credentials in the direct link given below and get their marks at the registered email id and mobile number.

Bihar Board BSEB class 10th result here

Meanwhile, the Bihar Board BSEB official website is down ahead of the class 10th result announcement. It is to be noted that due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, schools will not release any offline results list. Students will have to check the results at the official websites only.

Bihar Board class 10th result: Know how to download scoresheet

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebonline.in or biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Go to result sections on the homepage

STEP 3: Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 link

STEP 4: Enter the credentials required and log in

STEP 5: Check and download Bihar Board 10th Result 2021

Students are advised to download and take a print of their Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 for future reference.

BSEB Bihar Board to release matric toppers' list:

According to reports, the Bihar School Examination Board will release the list of Bihar Board matric toppers once the result of class 10th matric exams are declared. The toppers' list will have the details of students like their names and Roll Numbers along with their scores and their parents’ name. The list will also feature their school name. As per the reports, the toppers' list will include names and details of first top 10 rank holders of BSEB 10th exam 2021.

In 2020, the class 10 matric result of BSEB was declared on May 26 amid the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 12 lakh candidates appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage was 80.59 per cent. A total of 13.20 lakh students had passed the BSEB class 10th exam in 2020.

The examinations were conducted from February 17 to 24, 2020.