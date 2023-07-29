Bihar: Emotional Moment! Woman Finds Her Long-Lost Husband Living As A Beggar Outside A Hospital, See What Happened Next

A surprising incident has emerged from Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. A woman who had lost her husband 10 years ago, suddenly found him outside the district hospital. He was living as a beggar and wearing torn clothes. The woman recognized him by his face and hugged him with tears of joy. She also informed her children about their father’s return. The reunion of the husband and wife touched the hearts of everyone who witnessed it.

The disappearance of the husband

The woman, Janaki Devi, was married to Motichand Verma 21 years ago. They lived in Devkali village under the city Kotwali area of Ballia district. They had three sons. Motichand Verma had some mental issues and he left his home 10 years ago without telling anyone. Janaki Devi and her relatives searched for him everywhere, but they could not find any clue. Janaki Devi was raising her three sons alone and struggling to make ends meet.



The reunion of the husband and wife

Janaki Devi was taking her son to the district hospital for treatment on Monday, when she saw a man sitting on the roadside near the emergency ward. He was wearing old and dirty clothes and begging for money. Janaki Devi went closer to him and saw his face. She realized that he was her missing husband Motichand Verma. She could not believe her eyes and embraced him with tears of joy. She also called her children and told them that their father had come back.

In UP's Ballia, a woman was reunited with her husband who had gone missing 10 years ago. The woman claimed she bumped into her missing husband while she was on her way to hospital. pic.twitter.com/eNGrih1p52 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 29, 2023

The reaction of the people

The reunion of Janaki Devi and Motichand Verma attracted a lot of attention from the people who were present there. A large crowd gathered around them and watched the emotional scene. Everyone felt happy for them and praised Janaki Devi’s love and loyalty for her husband. Some people also offered them money and food.

