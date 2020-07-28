Bihar floods hit 12 districts, affect more than 29.62 lakh people; death count at 8

Patna: Bihar floods by Tuesday (July 28, 2020) evening have affected more than 29.62 lakh people across 12 districts and as many as 8 people have lost their lives in the flood-related incidents.

According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Department bulletin released at 6 PM on Tuesday, 29,62,653 people have been affected in 101 blocks of 12 districts.

The flood-hit districts are Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, West Champaran, East Champaran, Khagaria, Saran and Samastipur.

The worst-hit district is Darbhanga where more than 11 lakh people have been affected, followed by East Champaran where around 7 lakh people have been hit by floods.

A total of 26 NDRF (16) and SDRF (9) teams have been deployed in these districts and 2,62,837 people have been evacuated and rescued to date.

The state bulletin said that as of Tuesday evening, 22,997 people are staying in 26 relief camps and 808 community kitchens have fed close to 4.2 lakh people.

Several rivers namely Bagmati, Burhi Gandak, Kamlabalan, Adhwara and Khiroi are flowing above the danger mark.

While the water level of Ganga is increasing at Bhagalpur and Kahalgaon, it is reportedly declining now at Buxar, Hathidah, Munger, Digha and Gandhi ghat.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took stock of the situation in a meeting on Tuesday and directed officials to increase the number of relief camps and community kitchens.

He also directed officials to ensure that social distancing is followed in the relief camps and community kitchens as the state is also witnessing a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus confirmed cases across Bihar has surged to 43,591, along with 269 deaths.