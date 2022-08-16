Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, while commenting on Giriraj Singh, had said that keeping a 'Choti' of one foot does not make one wise. Now Giriraj Singh has reacted sharply to this and has challenged him. Giriraj Singh while talking to the media said, "You are the Yuvraj, I am the son of a farmer. Choti and Tika is the culture of India. Don't abuse it. You cannot say something on the beard and cap of the people of other religion. You cannot do this. Or else you will have to face consequences." Giriraj Singh said that he has no right to insult the culture of India.

Not only this, Giriraj Singh said that the competition of false promises is going on between uncle and nephew. He said that the nephew had promised 10 lakh jobs and now the uncle has gone ahead and talked about 20 lakhs. Not only this, Giriraj Singh said that Nitish Kumar has also made a record. He has run the government for about 20 years, but always depended on other people and never came to power on his own. The Union Minister said that for the first time and also for the last time, the BJP has made Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister without a majority.

In a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar, Giriraj Singh said that he has not become a tree till today. He said Nitish Kumar's potential can only be proved when he stands on its own. He said that immortality always hangs on other trees and covers its leaves and shows its own color. Giriraj Singh has actually tried to say through this that how Nitish Kumar is becoming CM even after fewer seats and other parties are accepting his leadership after more seats.