NewsIndia
BIHAR STET 2022

Bihar STET Exam 2022: Cancels with immediate effect; check details here

The Bihar government decided to cancel the Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) Exam 2022 with immediate effect

Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 03:24 PM IST
  • The Bihar government cancels the Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) Exam 2022
  • The Bihar Primary Education Director stated that because the Centre is frequently offering CTET tests, the department has decided not to conduct the STET exam in 2022.
  • The Bihar government felt that there is no need of conducting the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) separately from the state government

Bihar STET Exam 2022: The Bihar government announced on Tuesday that the Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) Exam 2022 will not be held with immediate effect. In a letter to the Bihar School Examination Committee, the Bihar Primary Education Director stated that because the Centre is frequently offering CTET tests, the department has decided not to conduct the STET exam in 2022.

Hence, the Bihar government felt that there is no need of conducting the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) separately from the state government.

As per the letter from the Bihar Primary Education Director, the Bihar government said the decision will be taken after considering the need-based Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). The Ministry of Education under the Government of India has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to the Central Board of Secondary Education Delhi.

 

 

Bihar STET 2022Bihar STET Exam CancelledBihar STET Exam 2022Bihar governmentBihar education

