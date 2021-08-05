Bihar to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 from August 6 with 50% attendance

New Delhi: The Bihar government on Wednesday (August 4, 2021) decided to open schools and other education institutions partially from Friday onwards. The crisis management committee decided that under unlock 5, the state government is willing to allow further restrictions including the opening of schools with 50 percent capacity and complete adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The crisis management committee, which is chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, formulated fresh guidelines under unlock 5 and allowed schools to operate with 50 percent attendance for classes above class 9 from August 6, as per IANS reports.

The authorities also added that they will assess the COVID-19 situation again and might allow schools to physically commence classes for 1 to 8 standards as well after August 15.

Additionally, the state government has also allowed coaching centres to be open for students above Class 10. Besides, cinema halls, theatres, and malls are also allowed to operate from August 6, at 50 per cent of their actual capacity.

The state government has, however, not allowed religious places to open yet.

According to the Health Department, corona cases have reduced drastically with the PMCH having not a single infected patient. The IGIMS, the NMCH and Patna AIIMS have collectively 16 patients (12 in the IGIMS and two each in the other two).

(With IANS inputs)

