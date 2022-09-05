Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray has been in the news for the past few days. Raj Thackeray offered prayers at the Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai yesterday. Lalbaugcha Raja is an idol of Lord Ganesha kept at Lalbaug, Mumbai. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also went to Raj Thackeray's house for Ganapati darshan. Apart from Ganeshotsav, Raj Thackeray's meeting with BJP leaders for the past few days is also becoming a topic of discussion in the politics of the state. Today, a special guest visited Raj Thackeray's residence 'Shivtirth' in Dadar.

Newly appointed Speaker of Bihar Legislative Council Devesh Chandra Thakur met MNS President. On this occasion, Raj and his wife Sharmila Thackeray welcomed Thakur with a bouquet of flowers. After the formation of MNS, Raj opposed the immigrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on the issue of employment of 'Bhumiputras'. Raj's fight against them was well discussed. A few months ago, Raj's visit to Ayodhya was also opposed by BJP's Uttar Pradesh MP Brijbhushan Singh. In this background, the talk of meeting Thakur with the aim of underlining that Raj has now taken a soft stance towards the North Indians has started to take shape in the political circles.

Who is Devesh Chandra Thakur

Devesh Chandra Thakur, recently elected Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Council, is a fluent Marathi speaker. Thakur, who lived in Mumbai for many years and studied in Pune and Nashik, is a Bihari by origin but has a Marathi accent.

Connection with Pune, Mumbai, Nashik

Thakur of the ruling Janata Dal (U) was elected unopposed in the Bihar Legislative Council election held last week. Thakur has been an MLA of the Bihar Legislative Council for the last 20 years. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has entrusted this big responsibility to him.

Devesh Chandra Thakur: Early Life

Thakur was born in Sitamarhi in Bihar and schooled in Hazaribagh. Later, he got admission to the military school of Nashik. He did his graduation from Fergusson College, Pune. He did his law degree from Pune's famous 'ILS' College. While studying in Pune, he also contested the election in Pune University. While studying in Pune, he became friends with former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Friendship with Vilasrao Deshmukh

During the reign of Vilasrao, his desire to hold a position in the politics of the dominant state was not fulfilled. In the 1990 assembly elections, he contested as a Congress candidate from Bihar but was defeated. During Vilasrao's tenure as Chief Minister, Thakur had a great influence in the ministry. Thakur was known to be close to Vilasrao in the political circles of the state as well as in the ministry. He lives in Colaba in Mumbai. He was the Vice President of the State Youth Congress for some years. As his political ambitions were not fulfilled in the state, Thakur reached Bihar.

New Political Alliances

MNS's soft stance towards Hindi speakers is being talked about as an attempt by Raj to soften the opposition to his stance on Hindi speakers by meeting the Speaker of Bihar Legislative Council. On the one hand, while the BJP-MNS alliance was being discussed in the background of the ongoing meetings with the BJP leaders, the former state president of the BJP, Chandrakant Patil, had already said that the BJP did not agree with the stand of the MNS regarding Hindi speakers. That is why, now after accepting the issue of Hindutva, discussions are going on about whether Raj Thackeray's stance against Hindi speakers will be softened. The meeting between Raj and Thakur is believed to strengthen the talk of the beginning of new political alliances.