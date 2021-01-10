More avian deaths confirmed in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana; total seven states hit

New Delhi: With more cases of the bird flu being confirmed in Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan, the Centre has intensified its efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

Most recently, positive samples of avian influenza were reported in poultry from two farms in Haryana's Panchkula district. The state has deployed nince Rapid Response team and control and containment operation is underway in both the epicentres.

While samples of crow/wild birds have been confirmed for avian influenza (H5) from Gujarat's Surat and in Rajasthan's Sirohi district.

There are now seven states in India where bird flu has been confirmed; Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat.

Notably, several states have reported unexplained deaths of wild birds, crows, and poultry and are still waiting test results of samples.

Further, reports of unusual deaths of 86 crows and 2 egrets were received from Kangra district (Himachal Pradesh). Reports of unusual mortality of wild birds have also been received from Nahan, Bilaspur and Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) and samples have been sent to the designated laboratory for testing.

Meanwhile, The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has sought increased monitoring of potential hot spots for the diseases spread and asked for constant communication.

Central teams have been formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country are visiting the affected sites.

One of the central teams reached Kerala on January 9, 2021 and is presently monitoring the epicentre sites and conducting epidemiological investigation. Another central team reached Himachal Pradesh on January 10, 2021 and undertaking survey in the affected areas.

States have been requested to build awareness among the public and avoid the spread of mis-information regarding AI. States/ UTs have been requested to increase surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, etc. proper disposal of carcass, and strengthening of bio-security in poultry farms.