BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration: Today, July 20, is the last day to apply for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022 session 2 examination. The application form for BITSAT 2022 session 2 is available on the official website, bitsadmission.com. Candidates who have not yet applied should do so as soon as possible.

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani administers the BITSAT for admission to all undergraduate programmes at the institute. According to the schedule, BITS Pilani will host the second session of BITSAT 2022 from August 3 to 7, 2022. The BITSAT 2022 entrance exam will be conducted online. ALSO READ: ICSI CS Result 2022: CS Foundation, CSEET results DECLARED at icsi.edu- Direct download link here

BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website-- bitsadmission.com

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click Here to apply for BITSAT-2022 (Session - II)"

Enter your BITSAT 2022 application number, email ID, and password.

Read all the instructions carefully and proceed towards filling a form

Submit required details such as personal, academic, and communication information.

Upload required documents

Pay the BITSAT application fee

BITSAT Session 2: Registration Fees

Students who did not pay the registration fee for both sessions of BITSAT 2022 when filling out the BITSAT session 1 application form 2022 are required to pay an additional sum of Rs 2,000 (for a male candidate) and Rs 1,500 (for a female candidate).

When completing the online application form for the BITSAT 2022 exam, candidates will be asked to select their preferred centre. Candidates must choose between centres in India, Dubai, and Kathmandu. If a candidate selects centres in India or Kathmandu, he or she must list three preferences and will be assigned one of the three. If a candidate selects Dubai as their centre, they will only be asked about Dubai as their centre preference and will not be asked about any other centres.