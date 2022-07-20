ICSI CS Result 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India declared the ICSI CS Foundation Programme Examination Result 2022 and CSEET Result 2022 today July 20, 2022 at 4 pm. Students can check their results online on the official website - icsi.edu. The online based CSEET July 2022 exams were held on July 9 and 11, 2022. The CS Foundation exams were held on June 15 and 16, 2022, in online remote proctored mode. ALSO READ: IGNOU June TEE Admit card RELEASED

ICSI CSEET result and CS Foundation result 2022: Here is how to download the result

- Visit the official website icsi.edu

- Click on the result link

- Enter details including the roll number and registration number

- Submit and access the ICSI CSEET result 2022 or CS Foundation result 2022.

- Also, all must note that there will be no physical copies of the result cum marks of statement to the candidates. The soft copy will be available on the website which candidates can download and keep a copy for their future reference.

The CSEET 2022 November session dates have been released and will take place on November 12, 2022. Meanwhile, for more updates regarding the CSEET Exams and other queries do check the website. Candidates who pass the CSEET July 2022 or CS Foundation June 2022 exams will be eligible to apply for CS Executive examination. The registration for CS Executive December 2022 session. The last date to register for CS Executive December 2022 is July 31, 2022.