Bizarre! Groom Cancels Wedding in Telangana Over Old Furniture Given in Dowry

The bride's father claimed that the groom's father misbehaved with him when he had gone to their house.

Last Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 11:30 PM IST|Source: PTI

HYDERABAD: A man called off his marriage here after he reportedly found that "old" furniture was given by the bride's family as dowry, police said on Monday. The groom, who works as a bus driver, did not turn up for the wedding, which was scheduled on Sunday, following which a complaint was lodged by the bride's father with the police and a case was registered.

"They said the items which they had asked for were not given and the furniture was also old. They refused to come. I had arranged for the feast for the wedding and invited all relatives and guests. But the groom did not come for his wedding," the bride's father said.

The groom's family had expected furniture among other items as dowry, but as used furniture was reportedly given by the bride's family, the groom's family rejected it and did not turn up on the day of the marriage, police said based on the complaint.

According to police, a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Dowry Prohibition Act was registered and further investigations were on.

