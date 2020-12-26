हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farmers protest

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, BJP's ally in Rajasthan quits NDA over farm laws, says 'will not join UPA'

BJP's Rajasthan ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party walked out of the ruling NDA in support of the farmers agitation against Centre's three farm laws.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, BJP&#039;s ally in Rajasthan quits NDA over farm laws, says &#039;will not join UPA&#039;
PTI photo

New Delhi: BJP's Rajasthan ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on Saturday announced that it is walking out of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in support of the farmers agitation against Centre's three farm laws.

With 3 MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly, RLP was a key constituent of the NDA alliance. The Hanuman Beniwal-led Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) is the second NDA ally to do so after the Shiromani Akali Dal against the farm laws

The MP from Nagaur announced the decision while addressing farmers at a rally in Shahjahanpur in Alwar district. “Today, I separate myself from the NDA in protest against the three farm laws. These laws are anti-farmer. I have left NDA, but won't forge alliance with Congress,” he said. 

Beniwal added that he would resign from the Lok Sabha as well if the Centre does not roll back the laws.

Earlier, Beniwal had joined thousands of agitating farmers near Jaipur. He had earlier written to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah threatening to reconsider his alliance with the BJP if the farm laws were not withdrawn. 

He had also quit three parliamentary committees this week in support of the farmers’ protest.

Writing a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Beniwal lamented that no action was taken on the issues raised by him during the meetings of these panels and so he decided to quit from his post.

Beniwal was a member of parliamentary committees on industries; petroleum and natural gas; and petitions.

The farmers movement which began on November 26 and 27, and has taken a massive turn now with thousands of protesting farmers at the borders of Delhi. It has been going on for more than a month now.

The farmers are protesting against Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Tags:
Tags:
Farmers protestfarm lawsHanuman BeniwalRLPNDA
