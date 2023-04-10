BJP Criticizes Congress Leader Using Azad's Interview, Claiming 'Undesirable Businessmen' Are Connected to Rahul

Based on an interview with former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who said that Rahul travels abroad and meets "undesirable businessmen," the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The BJP is asking Gandhi for an explanation. The BJP has questioned "Who these businessmen are." Rahul Gandhi allegedly met with "undesirable businessmen," according to Ghulam Nabi Azad, just days after the latter made a jab at certain Congressmen who had left the party as part of his ongoing campaign against the administration over the Adani issue.

"They conceal the truth, which is why they deceive every day! Whose benami money in the amount of Rs 20,000 crore is in Adani's companies?" Gandhi posed the query in a Hindi tweet and included a picture of a list of politicians, including Adani.

In his tweet, he included Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kiran Kumar Reddy, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Anil K. Antony. Ghulam Nabi Azad, who left the Congress and started his own party, said in response to the 'Adani' tweet in which his name had been disparaged, "It is a shame. Rahul Gandhi is saying. I never interacted with any businessman. The entire Gandhi family, however, is connected to businessman, including him."

"I'm really respectful of the family. I don't wish to criticise the family in any way. If not, I would have provided instances of where he might go and meet undesirable businessmen even beyond the nation," Ghulam Nabi Azad remarked.

…their entire family (the Gandhis) have all along had association with businessmen, including him (Rahul Gandhi). He (Rahul) goes abroad and meets undesirable businessmen…



- Ghulam Nabi Azad



Rahul Gandhi must explain who are these businessmen he meets and for what purpose? pic.twitter.com/2juk0GlvhW — BJP (@BJP4India) April 9, 2023

In his autobiography, "Azaad," former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad described Congress as "bloopers and bombast." He denounced Rahul Gandhi in multiple interviews and said that many other party leaders, including him, left the organisation because of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi was specifically accused by Azad for his expulsion from the Congress. Additionally, he claimed that members of Congress had to be "spineless."

Rahul Gandhi is at the focus of a political controversy that was started by his remark about Gautam Adani in the Lok Sabha, which was partially deleted. The BJP has also demanded an apology for his comments in the UK about how "democracy is under attack." Additionally, he was expelled from the Lok Sabha a day after being found guilty in a 2019 Modi-surname case. He also drew criticism from the party for his Savarkar remark, and now he is in hot water for his "Adani" tweet.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, announced on Sunday that he will sue Congressman Rahul Gandhi for defamation following a tweet linking Gandhi to the Adani mining company. Whatever Rahul Gandhi tweeted, it was slanderous. We will respond to the tweet after the prime minister returns from Assam, and there will undoubtedly be a defamation case in Guwahati, Himanta Biswa added.