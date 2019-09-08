BJP leader Kapil Mishra launches poster attack against Arvind Kejriwal, calls Delhi CM supporter of traitors

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kapil Mishra on Sunday launched a poster war against Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. Several posters, titled ‘Kejriwal ke Mann ki Baat (Kejriwal’s thoughts) were installed at several places across the national capital.

In a scathing attack on the Delhi Chief Minister, the posters read, “Jo Desh Virodhi Naare Lagayega, Usey Kejriwal Bachayega (Kejriwal will save whoever raises anti-national slogans)”.

The posters could be seen since Sunday morning at several places, including ITO, Mandi House, Connaught Place and Ashoka Road.

These posters are violative of a notice issued by the Home Department of the Delhi government, which mentioned that it was not proven that former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students union president Kanhaiya Kumar was involved in the raising of anti-national slogans.

According to the notification by the AAP government, the chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar was filed without a nod from the Delhi government.

Mishra, who was earlier a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, had joined the BJP in August at an event in the national capital.

Mishra was disqualified from the Delhi Assembly under the anti-defection law on August 2. The disqualification takes effect retrospectively from January 27, 2019. Mishra represented the Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency.

During the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Mishra had campaigned for the BJP and sought votes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even as the BJP and the AAP both were contesting against each other for the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj had later moved a petition "seeking disqualification of Mishra on grounds of defection," a Delhi Assembly order said. Kejriwal had also written to the Delhi Assembly saying "the party has no objection to Mishra being disqualified from the membership of the Assembly".