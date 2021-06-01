हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Swapan Dasgupta

BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta who lost Bengal poll renominated to Rajya Sabha

Dasgupta had resigned from Rajya Sabha to contest West Bengal assembly election. He lost to TMC’s Ramendu Sinhray from Tarakeswar constituency.

BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta who lost Bengal poll renominated to Rajya Sabha
File Photo

New Delhi: BJP’s Swapan Dasgupta, who had resigned from Rajya Sabha to contest West Bengal assembly election, was renominated to the upper house of the parliament by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday (June 1).

Dasgupta will complete the remainder of his term till April 24, 2022, as per the President’s order.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of Article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to renominate Shri Swapan Dasgupta to the Council of States to fill the seat which has fallen vacant due to his resignation for his reminder term viz - 24-04-2022," read a notification released by the Home Ministry.

The BJP leader contested the state election from Tarakeswar constituency where he lost to TMC’s Ramendu Sinharay.

The central government has also nominated noted lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani. In a separate notification, the Home Ministry said Jethmalani has been nominated to Rajya Sabha to fill the seat that has fallen vacant due to the demise of Raghunath Mohapatra for the reminder his term.

