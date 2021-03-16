West Bengal Assembly polls 2021: Swapan Dasgupta tenders resignation from Rajya Sabha after getting BJP ticket

New Delhi: Nominated MP Swapan Dasgupta on Tuesday (March 16) tendered resignation from Rajya Sabha after BJP fields him as a candidate in the West Bengal assembly polls. The BJP has fielded Swapan Dasgupta from the Tarakeshwar Assembly constituency.

Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta faced disqualification from Rajya Sabha today as he was fielded by the BJP in Bengal Election 2021.

Demanding the Rajya Sabha MP’s disqualification, TMC leader Mahua Moitra stated that Dasgupta is liable for disqualification from Parliament under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

In a tweet, she wrote, “Swapan Dasgupta is BJP candidate for WB polls. 10th Schedule of Constitution says nominated RS member to be disqualified if he joins any political party AFTER expiry of 6 months from oath. He was sworn in April 2016, remains unallied. Must be disqualified NOW for joining BJP.”

"Following up on my previous tweet - Rajya Sabha website as of today says Swapan Dasgupta is nominated & not formally BJP. If he files nomination as @BJP candidate he should be disqualified according to the Constitution’s 10th Schedule (Para 2 (3))," she added in another tweet.

Minutes after he was nominated as BJP candidate from Tarakeswar assembly seat in Hooghly district, Dasgupta had stated that his party wants to put an end to TMCs ‘syndicate raj’ in West Bengal. He had also asked people who hail from the state but live outside to ‘chip in’ and help the BJP build ‘Sonar Bangla’ (golden Bengal).

Dasgupta said, "We all are aware of the situation prevailing in state. This atmosphere of violence, extortion…. we want to end that. The BJP will ensure that people in Bengal get to live in peace," adding that ‘work opportunities have dried up’ in the state, and talented youth are moving out for jobs and higher education.

After Mahua Moitra, the Congress Congress Chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh wrote a letter to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, saying that Dasgupta has neither resigned from the House but is set to contest election nor has he joined any party.

The letter said, "A nominated member of the Rajya Sabha who has not formally joined a political party within six months of nomination and continues as a non-party, nominated member contest elections to Parliament or the assembly without first resigning as a nominated member?"

According to the 10th Schedule that deals with disqualification of MPs, "A nominated member of a House shall be disqualified for being a member of the House if he joins any political party after the expiry of six months from the date on which he takes his seat after complying with the requirements of article 99 or, as the case may be, Article 188."

(With Agency Inputs)