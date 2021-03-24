BJP mandal president found dead in Cooch Behar, workers blame TMC

New Delhi: A BJP mandal president was found dead near the party office in Dinhata in the Cooch Behar district on Wednesday (March 24).

The party workers alleged that TMC was behind the incident and that it was a pre-planned murder.

"It's a pre-planned murder. They (TMC) want us (BJP workers) to just sit at home out of fear but we will continue our fight," a BJP worker was quoted as saying by ANI.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said that such attempts will not deter the party's commitment towards making a "Sonar Bangla".

"This is 'Didi-Bhaipo's khela', they want to scare away the voters ahead of the first phase of polling for West Bengal elections. We are committed towards making a 'Sonar Bangla'," said Vijayvargiya.

Campaigning in the poll-bound state has reached a feverish pitch with both rival parties accusing each other of violence and attacks on their party workers.

On Wednesday, PM Modi held a rally in Kanthi in the Purba Medinipur district, where he said, "On May 2, 'Didi jacche, ashol poriborton asche' (On May 2, Didi (Mamata Banerjee will be ousted and real change will come)."

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Live TV