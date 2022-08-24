Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday hit out at the BJP, alleging that it was working in a "more brutal way" than the British rulers in pre-Independence India, and claimed that the country was under an undeclared Emergency since 2014. Talking to reporters here, he said it is becoming clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is misusing agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax Department to topple the non-BJP party-led governments in states and break the opposition parties.

The BJP has adopted the divide and rule policy like the British rulers in India, Patole said, adding that action was being taken against the leaders or political parties who do not support the party.

"The country has been under an undeclared Emergency since 2014. BJP has been working on eliminating the opposition in the country. The CBI raids on Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia and Rashtriya Janata Dal legislator's house in Delhi is an example of this. BJP is misusing CBI, ED, Income Tax systems to gain political advantage. The party is restless after losing power in Bihar," he alleged.

"No action is taken against those who support BJP. This party is working in the country in a more brutal way than the British rulers. Inflation, unemployment have increased tremendously in the country, problems of farmers and workers have increased, but the central government has failed to resolve them," he said.