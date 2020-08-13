BJP MP Gautam Gambhir calls Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal 21st century 'Tuqhlaq' as heavy rains leave several areas waterlogged in national capital

New Delhi: As heavy rains lashed the national capital several areas have reportedly been waterlogged, former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir trained his guns at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Gambhir tweeted a video of a cart carrying people in the waterlogged streets of Delhi which comes across a bump and most of the passengers fall off. He wrote, "This is not the Delhi ruled by 14th century Tughlaq but by Tughlaq of the 21st century!"

Reports of several areas in Delhi inundated due to intermittent rains in not new though not much has been done to change the situation. On Thursday, Delhi's Zakheera underpass was inundated due to heavy rains and a bus, auto and a car got submerged in water. Passersby helped in removing the auto and car but the bus was stuck in water for a longer period of time.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy rains will continue over Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and parts of Madhya Pradesh with thunderstorms and light to moderate intensity downpour.

The Palam observatory has recorded 86 mm rainfall till 5:30 am on Thursday while the Safdarjung weather station gauged 42.4 mm rainfall. Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy.

In a similar incident of waterlogging in the streets of Delhi, almost a month ago on Sunday (July 19) morning, a body of an auto driver was found near Minto Bridge in New Delhi. Incessant rains in Delhi had caused severe waterlogging in many areas. The auto driver, identified as Kundan, had died by drowning under the waterlogged Minto Bridge.