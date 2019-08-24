BJP MP Subramaniam Swamy opposes Kartarpur Corridor construction, calls for quitting dialogue with Pakistan

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy Saturday opposed the construction of Kartarpur Corridor, adding that there should be no talks with Pakistan on any issue.

Live TV

“Construction of Kartarpur Corridor should be stopped. No relationship with Pakistan should be maintained,” said Swamy at an event in Chandigarh.

When asked if Sikhs' sentiment would be hurt on stopping the Kartarpur corridor project, he said, “Sikhs have sentiments related to the Kartarpur corridor, but they have to understand.”

He further praised Sikhs to their contributions to the nation.

Work on much-hailed Kartarpur corridor has been going on for months on both sides of the International Border (IB) at the Dera Baba Nanak town in Gurdaspur district, where the corridor is being built to provide Indian devotees easy access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, the final resting place of Guru Nanak.

After India's decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir - the country's internal matter, Pakistan reacted by downgrading diplomatic ties and suspending trade through Kashmir.

Reports of Pakistan slowing down work on the Kartarpur Corridor emerged in second week of August with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh saying that the neighbouring country must adhere to the commitment made.

Pakistan continued to drag its feet for the fourth round of Kartarpur technical meet requested by India in early August. India had sent a reminder again this week, requesting Pakistan to hold the technical meet. India had requested in early August to Pakistan to hold another round of India Pakistan technical meet on Kartarpur corridor but got no response.