BJP’s Bhawanipur bypoll candidate Priyanka Tibrewal booked for protesting with dead body near CM Mamata Banerjee's residence

New Delhi: Kolkata Police registered a case against BJP’s Bhabanipur candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, Bengal BJP President and several other MPs for protesting with a dead body of Mograhat West assembly constituency candidate, Dhurjati Saha at Kalighat near chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence

The MPs against whom the case has been registered are Sukanta Majumder, MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, MP Arjun Singh and one more.

Kolkata Police has pressed charges of unlawful assembly, rioting, obstruction, using criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duties on BJP leaders.

Dhurjati Saha, who had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections from Magrahat West in South 24 Parganas district on a BJP ticket, was allegedly beaten up by Trinamool `goons` on the day of the counting of votes on May 2. Saha, who had suffered a serious head injury in the attack, died after prolonged treatment on Wednesday. The family has demanded a CBI probe into Saha`s death.

The incident took a new turn on Thursday when the BJP leadership, including newly-appointed state unit chief Sukanta Majumdar, MP Arjun Singh and the party`s Bhabanipur by-poll candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, led a huge rally with Saha`s body to protest in front of Chief Minister Banerjee`s residence in Kalighat that falls under the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency.

To avoid any breach in security, the police tried to move the body which triggered the tension.

When the police were trying to move the vehicle carrying the body of Saha, Majumdar rushed and sat in front of the vehicle. A fracas ensued after the police tried to remove Majumdar from the spot.

Majumdar stuck to his ground and said, "The people of entire West Bengal are watching. Is this democracy? See what Mamata Banerjee is doing. They are killing democracy but the police cannot stop us. We will again meet on the battlefield."

(With PTI inputs)

