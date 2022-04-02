हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP

BJP will win over 150 seats in 2023 Karnataka assembly elections, claims CT Ravi

"We discussed the political situation today. After winning polls in four states, the atmosphere is in favour of BJP. Congress is scared because of this. A self-confidence was presented in the meeting that if we work on the ground level, we can win more than 150 seats," said CT Ravi.

BJP will win over 150 seats in 2023 Karnataka assembly elections, claims CT Ravi
(Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: BJP national general secretary CT Ravi on Friday (April 1, 2022) expressed confidence in his party and said that BJP could win over 150 seats in the state Assembly elections due next year.

The statement comes after the core committee meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his two-day visit to Karnataka. Following the meeting with Shah, CT Ravi said that the former has instructed the party leaders to prepare a roadmap for one year and work on the ground to win over 150 seats in the elections.

"We discussed the political situation today. After winning polls in four states, the atmosphere is in favour of BJP. Congress is scared because of this. A self-confidence was presented in the meeting that if we work on the ground level, we can win more than 150 seats. Amit Shah has instructed us to prepare a roadmap for one year," said CT Ravi.

While talking to the media, the BJP general secretary also stated that BJP will finalise the names of the leaders willing to join the BJP, only after getting instructions from the party president.

ALSO READ | Change of CM in Karnataka? Sources say THIS as Amit Shah embarks on 2-day visit to state

"We will work on the ground and also we will finalise the people after getting the instructions from the party president, who are ready to join the party from the other parties," he said.

He refuted the speculations of the cabinet expansion discussion and change of leadership ahead of the crucial elections and said that "no such question arises."

"We are ready for the elections. There were no discussions on the cabinet expansion. Change of leadership was also not discussed. No such question arises," Ravi said.

Earlier, top BJP sources said that the party does not succumb to any pressure and is not mulling any change of leadership ahead of the crucial elections.

"There is no question of change of leadership in the state... The president (Nalin Kateel) has been given a term and he will definitely complete that," said the sources.

On the talks doing the round regarding the possible change of guard for Chief Minister, another source said that there will not be a change of Chief Minister under any pressure.

"This is BJP and not any other party and we do not change any Chief Minister under pressure... Bommai is a very experienced politician and a capable Chief Minister," said the source. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BJPKarnataka Assembly ElectionsKarnataka2023 Karnataka assembly electionsAssembly ElectionsCT RaviAmit Shah
Next
Story

Petrol, diesel prices hike by 80 paise again, check new rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai

Must Watch

PT7M45S

DNA: Kashmiri Pandits ready to return to Valley after 32 years