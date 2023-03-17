BJP's 'Kaam Khatam, Paisa Hajam' Jibe At Arvind Kejriwal After Manish Sisodia's Family Asked To Vacate Government Bungalow

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is in trouble as his Enforcement Directorate custody has been extended by five more days. However, there is another trouble for the former Delhi education minister as the Arvind Kejriwal government has asked his family to vacate the government bungalow within five days. It may be noted that Sisodia had resigned following his arrest in the Delhi liquor scam case earlier this month.

A notice was issued by the Public Works Department Secretariat allotted Bungalow No AB-17, Mathura Road to Atishi Marlena, who is recently inducted into the Kejriwal cabinet replacing Sisodia. Marlena currently handles Woman & Child Development, PWD, Power, Education, Art, Culture and Language as well as Tourism Ministries of the Delhi government.

A Delhi court today extended Sisodia's ED custody by five days after the Enforcement Directorate sought a week more to investigate allegations against him. The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said crucial information has been revealed by Manish Sisodia during his custody while seeking an extension of former Delhi`s deputy chief minister`s remand in connection with the Excise Policy case. ED further said, in view of the findings, they have issued summons to Rahul Singh, ex-Excise Commissioner, the then Excise Commissioner for March 20 (who was first issued summons for March 15 but had taken adjournment of at least 4 days as he is suffering from viral infection and fever).

After publicly snubbing Manish Sisodia now Manish Sisodia’s official residence, Bunglow No. AB-17, Mathura Road allotted to newly-sworn in Minister Atishi; Sisodia's family given 5 days, that is till… https://t.co/klhrBvKdMF pic.twitter.com/zqyhr1By7d March 17, 2023

Meanwhile, the BJP accused the Kejriwal government of making Sisodia a scapegoat in the excise case. "Kejriwal ka Motto- Kaam khatam, paisa hajam, Manish Sisodia kaun ho tum? After publicly snubbing Manish Sisodia now Manish Sisodia’s official residence, Bunglow No. AB-17, Mathura Road allotted to newly-sworn in Minister Atishi; Sisodia's family given 5 days, that is till March 21, to vacate the property. Guess Kejriwal is trying to make Manish the scapegoat of Sharab Ghotala & is sacrificing him to save himself?" said BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the liquor policy case on February 26 and was sent to 14-day judicial custody on March 6. The ED also made another arrest in the case earlier, as it took Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai into its custody.