New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chand criticized the BJP-led Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh government for amending existing laws to 'Love Jihad,' claiming that the BJP is solely focused on negative politics.

In his self-made video, Chand said that there is already a law for someone who traps him/her in love with some motive.

"The BJP government, which has brought the ordinance on Love Jihad, already has a law on it. If someone traps someone in his/her love trap with some motive, then there is a law for it but BJP only wants to do negative politics. It does not want to do anything about unemployment and paper leak," Chand said in the video, ANI reported.

"Samajwadi Party understands that these are diversionary issues. These will not do any good to the people," the SP leader added.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Monday introduced the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion (Amendment) Bill in the Assembly, which stipulates life imprisonment for cases of 'love jihad' in the state. The bill has proposed to double the punishments for certain crimes listed under it.

As the Assembly session commenced on Monday, UP CM also introduced four new Ministers of his cabinet OP: Rajbhar, Anil Kumar, Dara Singh Chauhan and Sunil Sharma.

"These four Cabinet Ministers were part of this Assembly. I introduce them as part of the Cabinet in this House," Adityanath said in the Assembly, ANI reported.