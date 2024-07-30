Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2771647
NewsIndia
LOVE JIHAD

'BJP's Ordinance On Love Jihad...': Samajwadi Party Leader Slams UP Govt On Changes In Law

SP leader said that there is already a law for someone who traps him/her in love with some motive.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2024, 06:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'BJP's Ordinance On Love Jihad...': Samajwadi Party Leader Slams UP Govt On Changes In Law

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chand criticized the BJP-led Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh government for amending existing laws to 'Love Jihad,' claiming that the BJP is solely focused on negative politics.

In his self-made video, Chand said that there is already a law for someone who traps him/her in love with some motive.

 "The BJP government, which has brought the ordinance on Love Jihad, already has a law on it. If someone traps someone in his/her love trap with some motive, then there is a law for it but BJP only wants to do negative politics. It does not want to do anything about unemployment and paper leak," Chand said in the video, ANI reported.

"Samajwadi Party understands that these are diversionary issues. These will not do any good to the people," the SP leader added.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Monday introduced the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion (Amendment) Bill in the Assembly, which stipulates life imprisonment for cases of 'love jihad' in the state. The bill has proposed to double the punishments for certain crimes listed under it.

As the Assembly session commenced on Monday, UP CM also introduced four new Ministers of his cabinet OP: Rajbhar, Anil Kumar, Dara Singh Chauhan and Sunil Sharma. 

"These four Cabinet Ministers were part of this Assembly. I introduce them as part of the Cabinet in this House," Adityanath said in the Assembly, ANI reported.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi At Mochi Shop in Sultanpur
DNA Video
DNA: Rain shook whole 'system'
DNA Video
DNA: Will Modi accept this demand of Mamata?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Vs Maurya in Delhi!
DNA Video
DNA: Who covers mosques in Haridwar?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Germany Shut Down Multiple Mosques?
DNA Video
DNA: Phoolan Devi is 'alive'!
DNA Video
DNA: Game of 'Halal' in Share Market!
DNA Video
DNA: Partition of Bengal!
DNA Video
DNA: Politician VS Officer in UP!