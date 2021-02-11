BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' not to change West Bengal CM but to end infiltration, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public meeting at Coochbehar in poll-bound West Bengal on Thursday (February 11, 2021).

In his fiery speech against the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led government, the BJP leader said that BJP's march cannot be stopped by anyone. He claimed that more than 130 BJP workers were allegedly killed by TMC goons, and said that no action has been taken.

"TMC"goons" cannot stall BJP's march to power in West Bengal and once our government comes to power, each of the murderers will be sent to jail," he said.

Further, taking pot shots at the rising corruption in West Bengal Shah said the 'Parivartan Yatra' will end the corruption propogated by 'Bua-Bhatija' attacking Mamata Banerjee, and her nephew Abhishek.

Amit Shah warned the TMC government saying, "All schemes of Narendra Modi that you and your nephew have stopped now, you will not be able to stop after May as you won't remain the Chief Minister."

Earlier on Thursday, Amit Shah visited the residence of Ananta Roy, the chief of Greater Coochbehar Peoples' Association (GCPA), in Assam's Chirang district, and is reported to have discussed matters related to the welfare of the Koch-Rajbongshi community.

Shah, who had arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday night, was accompanied by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam BJP president Ranjeet Dass during his visit to Roy's residence at Chatipur.

Assembly elections in Bengal and Assam are likely to be held in April-May.

Live TV