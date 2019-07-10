Blackmark on India's republic setup: Karnataka CM hits out at Mumbai Police for 'manhandling' ministers

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has hit out at the Mumbai Police for detaining state minister DK Shivakumar and other leaders including Milind Deora and Naseem Khan. Kumaraswamy claimed that the action by the Mumbai Police reinforces the suspicions of the Bharatiya Janata Party's hand in the political turmoil in the state.

"Manhandling Ministers and MLAs is very annoying and unbecoming of #MumbaiPolice. Such hasty Act by Maharashtra Government reinforces the suspicion on #BJP of #HorseTrading. This is a blackmark on the republic setup of our country," he tweeted.

The Congress leaders were detained by the Mumbai Police from outside Hotel Renaissance where the rebel Karnataka MLAs are camping. Shivakumar who was not allowed entry had refused to budge from outside the hotel premises. After the detention, the leaders were taken to the Powai police station and Section 144 has been imposed in the area.

After the rebel MLAs had refused to meet Shivakumar, he had vowed that he will not go without meeting his 'friend'. "I'll not go without meeting my friends. I can't go by you (rebel Karnataka MLAs not ready to meet him), they'll call me. Their heart will break. I'm in touch already, hearts of both of us are beating," Shivakumar had said.

However, the rebel leaders have been firm on not meeting Shivakumar. "We don't intend to insult DK Shivakumar. We've faith in him but there is a reason why we have taken this step. Friendship, love and affection are on one side, with gratitude and respect, we request him to understand why we cannot meet him today," rebel Congress leader B Basavaraj said.

Another rebel Karnataka Congress leader Ramesh Jarkiholi also said that they are not interested in meeting Shivakumar. He also clarofied that no one from BJP is also there to meet them.