Border situation in eastern Ladakh direct result of China's actions to change status quo: India

India on Thursday firmly asserted that the situation witnessed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh over the past four months is a direct result of actions taken by China aimed at effecting unilateral change in the status quo of the region.

Addressing a press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that India is committed to resolving all issues through dialogue, noting the way ahead to address the issue is negotiations.

"It is clear that the situation we witness over the past four months is a direct result of the actions taken by the Chinese side that sought to effect a unilateral change of status quo. These actions resulted in violation of the bilateral agreements and protocol which ensured peace and tranquillity in the border areas for close to three decades," he said.

He also said, "I can say that the ground commanders are still holding discussions to resolve the situation. We reiterate the consensus reached between the two Foreign Ministers and SRs that the situation in the border should be handled in a responsible manner and either side should not take any provocative action or escalate matters."

On August 31, the Indian Army had said the Chinese military carried out "provocative military movements" to "unilaterally" change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 but the attempt was thwarted by the Indian troops.

"Now the way ahead is negotiations, both through the diplomatic and military channels. The Indian side is firmly committed to resolving all outstanding issues through peaceful dialogue. We therefore strongly urge the Chinese side to sincerely engage the Indian side with the objective of expeditiously restoring the peace and tranquillity in the border areas through complete disengagement and de-escalation in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols," added Srivastava.

Srivastava had on September 1 said the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) was engaged in "provocative action" again a day earlier when the ground commanders of the two sides were holding talks to ease the situation. Following the Chinese attempts, the Indian Army has strengthened its presence in at least three strategic heights in the southern bank of Pangong lake.

Replying to a question on whether External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Moscow to attend a meeting of the SCO foreign ministers on September 10, Srivastava said "yes". The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is an eight-nation regional grouping that includes China and India.

India has also asserted that the country has one of the most open regimes for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the world, which includes internet companies and digital technology companies. Speaking on Centre's move on banning 118 more Chinese mobile applications on September 2, Srivastava highlighted that these companies have a responsibility.

The MEA Spokesperson said that they have to abide by the rules and regulations issued by the Centre. He added that the activities of these apps were prejudicial to the security of India. Srivastava also stated that India still welcomes all the companies but they have to stick to regulations of the nation.

"India has one of the most open regimes for FDI in the world, this includes internet companies and digital technology companies. However, they have a responsibility to abide by rules and regulations issued by Govt of India. Activities of these apps were prejudicial to the security of India...we still welcome all the companies but they have to stick to regulations of India," he said.

India has banned PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work and WeChat mobile apps. The decision to this effect was taken by the Information and Technology Ministry. The PUBG game now has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, not including the Chinese mainland where a rebranded version of the game is called `Game for Peace`. PUBG has millions of users, especially young, in India.