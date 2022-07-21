New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (July 21) attacked the BJP and urged people to elect a people’s government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Addressing the public at TMC's Martyr's Day rally in Kolkata's Esplanade, Banerjee said the saffron party will lose power by the people’s mandate in 2024 polls. She also hit out at BJP for “destroying” institutions of the country, adding that those who had no role in the Independence struggle are now trying to rewrite the country's history.

"The BJP will be swept away from power by the people's mandate in 2024. They will be defeated. I can certainly say that the BJP will not get single-party majority, and once that happens, others will unite to form the next government," the West Bengal CM was quoted as saying by PTI. “Break BJP's prison, bring people's government in 2024,” the Trinamool Congress supremo said at the mega rally.

Attacking the government over GST hike on some essential items, Banerjee said, "Now that GST has been imposed on puffed rice as well, so will the people of BJP not eat that now. GST is levied on sweets, lassi, and curd. What will people eat? GST is even imposed when a patient is hospitalized."

Kolkata | Now that GST has been imposed on puffed rice as well, so will the people of BJP not eat that now. GST is levied on sweets, lassi, and curd. What will people eat? GST is even imposed when a patient is hospitalized: WB CM Mamata Banerjee at TMC's Martyr's Day rally pic.twitter.com/5PLBk5VQkF — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

Banerjee added, "BJP is trying to break the govt everywhere, this has become their job. In West Bengal, they tried to defeat us but could not succeed. It has been raining here and roads were full of water but our supporters did not move from here."

