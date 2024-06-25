Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2760555
NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

BREAKING: CBI Arrests Arvind Kejriwal From Tihar Jail In Excise Policy Case

After examination of Arvind Kejriwal, CBI arrests Delhi CM. According to ANI, Central Bureau of Investigation examined Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail and recorded his statement related to the Excise Policy case. CBI also got permission for Arvind Kejriwal's production before the concerned trial court tomorrow. He will be produced before the court tomorrow.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 10:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: CBI Arrests Arvind Kejriwal From Tihar Jail In Excise Policy Case

After examination of Arvind Kejriwal, CBI arrests Delhi CM. According to ANI, Central Bureau of Investigation examined Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail and recorded his statement related to the Excise Policy case. CBI also got permission for Arvind Kejriwal's production before the concerned trial court tomorrow. He will be produced before the court tomorrow.

Further details awaited. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

NA
Was the NEET paper leaked from Jharkhand?
DNA
Is there only politics on water in Delhi?
DNA
Why is Tilak banned in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir?
DNA Video
DNA: Indians' funds in Swiss banks decline 70%
DNA Video
DNA: Why CM Kejriwal's release put on hold?
DNA Video
DNA: Amravati becomes suicide capital!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Hindu Chapter' in schools and colleges!
DNA Video
DNA: UP Police 'trapped'?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's 'action plan' on paper leak
DNA Video
DNA: How Kenya plans to get rid of Indian Crows?