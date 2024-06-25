BREAKING: CBI Arrests Arvind Kejriwal From Tihar Jail In Excise Policy Case

After examination of Arvind Kejriwal, CBI arrests Delhi CM. According to ANI, Central Bureau of Investigation examined Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail and recorded his statement related to the Excise Policy case. CBI also got permission for Arvind Kejriwal's production before the concerned trial court tomorrow. He will be produced before the court tomorrow.