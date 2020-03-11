BREAKING NEWS: Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, accuses Congress of corruption and lacking vision

NEW DELHI: Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of the pillars of Congress in Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday (March 11, 2020) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party's headquarter office in New Delhi. Addressing the press conference at the BJP HQ, Scindia said, ‘’I would like to thank BJP chief JP Nadda Ji, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah that they invited me to their family and gave me a place in it.’’

‘’There have been 2 life-changing events for me - one, the day I lost my father and the second, yesterday when I decided to choose a new path for my life...The Congress party is not anymore the party that it was earlier,’’ he added.

Scindia also accused his former party Congress of corruption and said it is not the same party which it was earlier.

"I have worked for my state and my nation through Congress but the party is not same anymore, there is widespread corruption, sand mafias and farmer distress," said Scindia

Scindia who resigned from the Congress on Holi (March 10, 2020) after he was sidelined by the leadership started his journey with the BJP in presence of party president Jagat Prakash Nadda and other senior party leaders.

Scindia went to BJP headquarter at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in New Delhi along with party spokesperson Jafar Islam, who played a key role in getting the former Congress leader to join his party. Scindia is likely to get the Rajya Sabha ticket from the BJP.

The 49-year-old former Lok Sabha MP from Guna resigned from the Congress and posted his letter to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on his Twitter handle soon after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.

He had joined the Congress party on December 18, 2001, following the death of his father and the then sitting MP from Guna Madhavrao Scindia in an airplane crash in Uttar Pradesh on September 30, 2001.

He won Guna Lok Sabha seat in a by-election on February 24, 2002, and was re-elected the May 2004 General Election. He won again in the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections but lost to BJP's Krishna Pal Singh Yadav in 2019.