BREAKING: Nitish Kumar's Govt Passes Floor Test In Bihar

Nitish Kumar won the floor test with 130 votes in the favour of the JDU-NDA government.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 03:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In a significant development, the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government emerged victorious in the crucial floor test held on Monday. Garnering a solid show of support, the JDU-NDA coalition secured a confidence vote with a resounding 129 votes in favor of the government. However, notable was the absence of the RJD from the proceedings, as they walked out of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha prior to the commencement of the voting.

Initially, the Deputy Speaker administered a voice vote, but at the behest of the ruling alliance, a formal voting process was initiated. The outcome was clear as day, with 129 votes firmly backing the Nitish Kumar-led administration, affirming their majority in the assembly. This successful passage of the floor test underscores the stability and confidence in the current governance framework, setting a decisive tone for the days ahead.

 

