PM Modi lays foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 2, 2022) laid the foundation stone of the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh).

The University will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 crore.

"Meerut has shown to the world, whether it is by giving life for the country or earning the honour for the country through sports, it is always there to inspire and lead the nation," PM Modi said after laying the foundation stone.

Laying the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut. #खेलेगा_यूपी_बढ़ेगा_यूपी https://t.co/0YUJfqtVjv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2022

"From startups to sports, India's youth are making a mark globally," the Prime Minister added.

"Where the youth will run, India will run. And the world is going to run where India will run," PM Modi said.

He said that for sports to prosper in the country, it is necessary that our youth are encouraged to make sports their profession.

"This is my resolve and my dream! I want our youth to see sports like other professions," PM added.

The Sports University will be equipped with modern and state of the art sports infrastructure including synthetic Hockey ground, Football ground, Basketball/Volleyball/Handball/Kabaddi ground, Lawn tennis court, Gymnasium hall, Synthetic running stadium, Swimming pool, Multipurpose hall and a Cycling Velodrome.

The University will also house facilities for Shooting, Squash, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Archery, Canoeing and Kayaking, among other facilities.

The University will have the capacity of training 1080 sportspersons including 540 female and 540 male sportspersons.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi paid floral tributes at the statue of Mangal Pandey, the hero of the Great Revolt of 1857. Prior to paying tributes at Pandey's statue, the Prime Minister also visited the Kali Paltan Mandir in the city and offered prayers. He then visited the Shaheed Smarak Amar Jawan Jyoti and paid homage to the martyrs of 1857.

The prime minister also visited the Rajkiye Swatantrata Sangrahalaya and saw the exhibits kept there.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied the prime minister.

Live TV