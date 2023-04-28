WFI Sexual Harassment Case: Delhi Police To Register FIR Today, SC Told

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday told the Supreme Court that they will register an FIR against Wrestling Federation Of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, told a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that the FIR would be registered today. SC was hearing petition by seven women wrestlers seeking registration of FIR against Singh for allegedly sexual harassing them. The wrestlers, who include Olympics, Commonwealth and World Championships medal winners in Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, have been sitting in at Jantar Mantar in the heart of the national capital since last weekend.

"We have decided to register an FIR. It will be registered today," Mehta told the bench, which was hearing a plea filed by seven women wrestlers alleging non-registration of an FIR on their sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

Supreme Court begins hearing wrestlers' petition seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan



Delhi Police tells the Court that they will register an FIR. pic.twitter.com/chVSkFn6ye April 28, 2023

The bench also directed the Delhi Police commissioner to make an assessment of the threat perception and provide adequate security to one of the minor girls, who is an alleged victim of the sexual assault. The country's top wrestlers have been on a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since Sunday over the matter.

Indian Sporting Fraternity Backs Wrestlers

The Indian sporting fraternity on Friday put its weight behind the protesting wrestlers with Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra leading the way with a plea for "quick action" to ensure that justice is served. The wrestlers have now received support from the country's only two individual Olympic gold medallists, with 2008 Beijing Games shooting champion Abhinav Bindra too recently voicing his support to the grapplers.

Besides champion javelin thrower Chopra, ace boxer Nikhat Zareen, tennis star Sania Mirza, hockey player Rani Rampal, renowned former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Madan Lal and Navjot Singh Sidhu also came out in support of the wrestlers.

Oppn Leaders Put Weight Behind Wrestlers

Top opposition leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakmar, Kerala Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, RLD chief Jayant Sinha, and Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party, backed the top wrestlers agitating against Brij Mohan Sharan Singh on Friday.