BRS MLA G Lasya Nanditha Dies In Road Accident After Car Hits Barrier Near Hyderabad

New Delhi: BRS MLA G Lasya Nanditha, who was in the opposition, lost her life in a road accident at Patancheru near Hyderabad on Friday. The accident happened at around 5.30 AM today when the car she was in crashed into a metal barrier on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), police said. The driver of the car was injured in the accident, they said.

The 36-year-old lawmaker from Secunderabad Cantonment (SC) was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctors.

This is a developing story.