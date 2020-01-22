BSF issues new social media guidelines to protect its officials from honey trap

New Delhi: In view of intelligence warning about Pakistan's spy agency ISI using the social media to lure Indian security officials, the Border Security Force (BSF) has issued new social media guidelines for its personnel to prevent them from being honey-trapped.

The circular issued by the BSF urges its personnel to remain vigilant and exercise caution while using social media, especially while chatting or interacting with strangers. "Don`t get into a trap. Your security is in your hands," the new social media guidelines issued by the BSF says.

Border Security Force (BSF) has also identified at least 42 mobile applications and urged its officers and staff not to use them. The circular also urges the BSF personnel to exercise caution while using Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

"Before using WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms, one needs to keep in mind that you are border guarding force and Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules rule duly are applicable," the circular says.

It further pointed out that by commenting/writing about or forwarding unverified reports and rumours one violates laws of the land.

A picture clicked by Border Security Force personnel and posted on a social media platform remains there for always. Therefore, one should use officially approved pictures about any incident or untoward incidents related to the Border Security Force, stated the circular.

It pointed out that unauthorised persons should not engage in taking pictures of the incidents. The circular also highlights how a few BSF personnel have fallen into trap of espionage racket carried out by enemy countries through social media.

The list of 42 mobile applications that needs to be completely avoided by serving BSF officers and jawans include MI store, Weibo, Wechat, Shareit, Truecaller, UC News, UC Browser, Beautyplus, NewsDog, Viva Video - QU video Inc, Parallel Space, Apus Browser, Perfect Corp, Virus Cleaner - Hi Security Lab, CM browser, MI Community, DU recorder, Vault-Hide - No mobile Security, Youcam Makeup, Cachecleaner DU Apps Studio, DU battery saver, DU privacy, 360 security, DU Browser, Clean master - Cheeta Mobile, Baidu Translate, Wonder Camera - Bindu Inc, ES Ifle Explorer, Photo Wonder, QQ international, QQ music, QQ Mail, AA player, QQ News Feed, Wesync, QQ security Center, Selfie City, Mail Master, Mi Video Call -Xiaomi and QQ launcher.