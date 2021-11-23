हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSNL Recruitment 2021

BSNL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced for Apprentices, check dates, how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online on mhrdnats.gov.in. The application process started on November 20, 2021.

Representational Image

New Delhi: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Graduate or Diploma holders in Engineering for one year Apprenticeship.

A total of 22 vacancies have been notified for candidates with certificates in Electronics & Communication Engineering.

BSNL Recruitment 2021 – Important dates:

Start date of online application – November 20, 2021

Last date for enrolling in NATS portal – November 29, 2021

Last date for applying for BSNL – December 2, 2021

Date of certificate verification - December 8, 2021

Date of handing over of selection list to BSNL - December 10, 2021

BSNL Recruitment 2021 - How to apply:

Step 1:

a. Go to www.mhrdnats.gov.in

b. Click Enroll

c. Complete the application form

d. A unique Enrolment Number for each student will be generated.

Note: Please wait for atleast one day for enrollment verification and approval. After this, the candidate can proceed to Step 2.

Step 2:

a. Login

b. Click Establishment Request Menu

c. Click Find Establishment

d. Upload Resume

e. Choose Establishment name

f. Type ‘BHARAT SANCHAR NIGAM LIMITED’ and search

g. Click apply

