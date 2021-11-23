BSNL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced for Apprentices, check dates, how to apply

New Delhi: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Graduate or Diploma holders in Engineering for one year Apprenticeship.
A total of 22 vacancies have been notified for candidates with certificates in Electronics & Communication Engineering.
Interested candidates can apply online on mhrdnats.gov.in. The application process started on November 20, 2021.
BSNL Recruitment 2021 – Important dates:
Start date of online application – November 20, 2021
Last date for enrolling in NATS portal – November 29, 2021
Last date for applying for BSNL – December 2, 2021
Date of certificate verification - December 8, 2021
Date of handing over of selection list to BSNL - December 10, 2021
BSNL Recruitment 2021 - How to apply:
Step 1:
a. Go to www.mhrdnats.gov.in
b. Click Enroll
c. Complete the application form
d. A unique Enrolment Number for each student will be generated.
Note: Please wait for atleast one day for enrollment verification and approval. After this, the candidate can proceed to Step 2.
Step 2:
a. Login
b. Click Establishment Request Menu
c. Click Find Establishment
d. Upload Resume
e. Choose Establishment name
f. Type ‘BHARAT SANCHAR NIGAM LIMITED’ and search
g. Click apply