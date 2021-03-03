Bulandshahr murder case: Man accused of killing, burying minor girl's body in pit arrested in Shimla

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (March 3) in connection with the alleged murder of a minor girl whose body was found in a pit in the Anoopshahr area of the district.

The 12-year-old girl had gone missing since February 25. Her body was found on Tuesday.

An FIR was lodged on February 28 on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim's father, who works as a labourer.

"In his complaint, the girl's father had raised suspicion over the accused. The body was buried in a pit in the courtyard of the accused's house and has been exhumed. He killed her and buried the body," Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Harendra, allegedly killed the girl after a failed rape attempt. The victim's body was exhumed from his house.

The police said that the accused lived alone in the house. The family of the victim was known to him and the girl would sometimes visit his house to drink water.

"On the day of the incident, when she went to his house for drinking water, the accused confessed that he was inebriated. He tried to rape the girl but she started screaming and he choked her to death," SSP Singh said.

The accused was absconding after the incident. He was eventually arrested in Shimla.

"We were on a lookout for him. Today at around 7.30 am, he was tracked and arrested from Shimla," the SSP said.

The accused told the police that he worked as a labourer in Delhi. He had come to his home in Bulandshahr, three days before the incident.