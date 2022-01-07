हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
bulli bai app

'Bulli Bai' case 'Mastermind', an engineering student, arrested from Assam: Police

Delhi police today said that it has arrested the alleged mastermind of 'Bulli Bai' app case from Assam's Jorhat. The accused, a 21-year-old engineering student, has confessed to his act, police said in a statement.

&#039;Bulli Bai&#039; case &#039;Mastermind&#039;, an engineering student, arrested from Assam: Police
Representational Image

Delhi police on Thursday (January 6) said that it has arrested the alleged mastermind of 'Bulli Bai' app case from Assam's Jorhat. The accused, a 21-year-old engineering student, has confessed to his act, police said in a statement.

The police brought Niraj Bishnoi, 21, to the national capital from Jorhat.

Bishnoi is the fourth accused to be arrested in the case. The three other accused were earlier arrested by Mumbai police.

Bishnoi had mocked the Mumbai police on the arrest of the other accused and had even bragged about his act on Twitter.

Bishnoi had tweeted: "You have arrested the wrong person. Lmao only one guy was ever involved and that's me. You arrested a follower of that acc with Sikh dp, who had nothing to do with the app and didn't tweet anything wrong."

"Do you have even the slightest bit of shame," he added.

A team from Mumbai was also on its way to arrest Bishnoi but got delayed because of flight schedules and its Delhi counterparts got there an hour earlier, a Mumbai Police official said. The cyber cell will seek Bishnoi's custody later, the official said.

Giving details, Delhi Police said the Bulli Bai app was developed in November last year and updated in December. Bishnoi was also keenly monitoring social media.

The police further claimed that the case was now completely solved. 

bulli bai appBulli Bai App AccusedNiraj Bishnoi
