CAA clashes: Resident of Rajasthan, head constable Ratan Lal joined Delhi Police in 1998

A head constable of the Delhi Police died on Monday after suffering serious injuries in stone-pelting during clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Gokulpuri area of the national capital. The constable, Ratan Lal, was the reader of the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Delhi Police.

The 42-year-old head constable was a native of Sikar, Rajasthan and had joined the Delhi Police as Constable in the year 1998. He was presently posted in the office of ACP, Gokalpuri. He is survived by his wife and 3 children, two daughters and a son.

Ratan Lal suffered injuries near Wazirabad road in Bhajanpura area. In Bhajanpura, rioters set fire to more than 10 shops, including a Maruti showroom and a petrol pump.

According to the fire brigade, a car was set on fire near the petrol pump after which some part of the petrol pump was also engulfed in the flames. The fire brigades present at the spot were also vandalised. Some incidents of violence and arson have been reported in the areas of the North-East District, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardam Puri, Chand Bagh, and Dayalpur.

Delhi Police has appealed to the people of Delhi and particularly to the North East District to maintain peace and harmony and not to believe in any false rumours. It is also appealed to the media not to circulate any disturbing pictures which may further aggravate the situation.

The police is making every effort to restore normalcy. Section 144 has been imposed in the affected areas of the North East district and strict action will be taken against miscreants and anti-social elements.