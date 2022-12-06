Calicut University Result 2022 for 3rd and 8th semester exams RELEASED at uoc.ac.in- Direct link to check here

Calicut University 2022: The University of Calicut, UOC Result 2022 for the 3rd and 8th semesters are released on December 5, 2022. Candidates can view the Calicut University Results for the third semester of 2022 on the site's official page, uoc.ac.in. Candidates will need to enter their registration number and security code when prompted in order to access the UOC login. For instructions on how to verify and download the results from the official website, see the direct URL and methods listed below. Various undergraduate, UG courses, including BA, BSc, BCA, and others, have their UOC 3rd Semester Result 2022 released. Results for various programmes for Regular, Supplementary/Improvement exams are made public.

Calicut University Result 2022: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website--uoc.ac.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the Result tab

Alternatively, candidates can also check the result via the direct link mentioned below

A new page with UOC result link would open

Now, click on the respective result link for 3rd or 8th semester

Key in your registration number and security code on the login page

Submit credentials and access the UOC login

Check the result and download the same

Take a printout for future references

Exams are held by Calicut University for a variety of programmes, including B.Voc, BA, B.Sc, B.PEd, B.Com, B.Ed, B.Arch, B.Tech, B.Sc, BA, LLB, BBA, PG Diploma, MBBS, MA, M.Sc, MSW, MTA, MA, and M.Tech. Candidates must achieve the cutoff marks specified by the university in order to pass the exams.