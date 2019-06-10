Can't confirm whether Pakistan has shut down terror camps in PoK or not: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that there is no way to verify whether Pakistan has shut down terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) or not. General Rawat, however, stressed that Army will continue to maintain strict vigil along the borders.

"No way to verify whether Pakistan has closed down terrorist camps or not. We will continue to maintain strict vigil along our borders," General Rawat told ANI.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on reports about Islamabad shutting down terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK): No way to verify whether Pakistan has closed down terrorist camps or not. We will continue to maintain strict vigil along our borders. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/cbUC8Tzhrl — ANI (@ANI) 10 June 2019

General Rawat made the statement hours after the US reiterated that Pakistan needs to act against terrorism to improve ties with India. Urging Pakistan to take more decisive steps against terror, Washington said that Islamabad must arrest and prosecute those involved in terrorist activities. Pakistan- based Dawn News quoted a White House official as saying that steps must be taken by Pakistan government to stop the terrorists from moving freely and acquiring weapons. He added that terrorists must also be stopped from infiltrating into Indian territory to carry out attacks.

The official said apart from India, even the US administration expected Islamabad to take “sustained and irreversible” steps that would “shut down” terrorist movements emanating from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a government official said on Sunday that over 2,500 bunkers have been constructed along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu region this year so far. The offiical told PTI that a meeting was held by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma with deputy commissioners of border districts to review the progress of the construction of bunkers along the IB in Jammu division. It is learnt that the government has decided to construct over 10,000 bunkers in the border districts of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch of the region.

Officials said that a total of 2,514 bunkers have already been constructed in these districts this year. Public Works Department (PWD) and the Rural Development Department (RDD) are constructing the bunkers.