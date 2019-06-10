close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Can't confirm whether Pakistan has shut down terror camps in PoK or not: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

General Rawat, however, stressed that Army will continue to maintain strict vigil along the borders.

Can&#039;t confirm whether Pakistan has shut down terror camps in PoK or not: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that there is no way to verify whether Pakistan has shut down terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) or not. General Rawat, however, stressed that Army will continue to maintain strict vigil along the borders.

"No way to verify whether Pakistan has closed down terrorist camps or not. We will continue to maintain strict vigil along our borders," General Rawat told ANI.

General Rawat made the statement hours after the US reiterated that Pakistan needs to act against terrorism to improve ties with India. Urging Pakistan to take more decisive steps against terror, Washington said that Islamabad must arrest and prosecute those involved in terrorist activities. Pakistan- based Dawn News quoted a White House official as saying that steps must be taken by Pakistan government to stop the terrorists from moving freely and acquiring weapons. He added that terrorists must also be stopped from infiltrating into Indian territory to carry out attacks.

The official said apart from India, even the US administration expected Islamabad to take “sustained and irreversible” steps that would “shut down” terrorist movements emanating from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a government official said on Sunday that over 2,500 bunkers have been constructed along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu region this year so far. The offiical told PTI that a meeting was held by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma with deputy commissioners of border districts to review the progress of the construction of bunkers along the IB in Jammu division. It is learnt that the government has decided to construct over 10,000 bunkers in the border districts of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch of the region.

Officials said that a total of 2,514 bunkers have already been constructed in these districts this year. Public Works Department (PWD) and the Rural Development Department (RDD) are constructing the bunkers.

Tags:
Army Chief General Bipin RawatGeneral Bipin RawatPakistan
Next
Story

Kathua rape-murder case: Three get life term, 3 others sentenced to 5 years in jail

Must Watch

PT12M6S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, June 10th, 2019