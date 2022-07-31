CAT 2022 exam registration starts from August 3 at iimcat.ac.in, check official notification
CAT 2022 registration will begin on August 3 at the official website iimcat.ac.in, scroll down exam schedule, information brochure and more.
CAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore released the official notification for CAT 2022 at the official website - iimcat.ac.in on Saturday (July 31). According to the official notification, CAT 2022 registration window will open on August 3 and candidates will be allowed to apply till September 14, 2022. CAT 2022 will be conducted on November 27 in three sessions in CBT mode.
CAT 2022 Important Dates
- Release of CAT 2022 official notification: July 31
- CAT 2022 Application process: August 3 (from 10 am onwards)
- Last date to apply for CAT 2022: September 14 (till 5 pm)
- CAT 2022 exam date: November 27
CAT 2022 Eligibility Criteria
The candidates applying for CAT 2022 should complete a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA. SC/ ST/ PwD students should have at least 45 per cent from a recognised university. CAT 2022 detailed notification
As per the official notification CAT 2022 will be conducted in test centres spread across around 150 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.
CAT 2022 registration fee
Candidates from SC, ST and PwD categories are required to pay Rs 1150 as a registration fee while for all other categories of candidates registration fee is Rs 2300.
CAT is conducted for admission to management programmes at IIMs, and other participating B-Schools across the country. The scores is used for admission to postgraduate and fellow Management programmes at IIMs in Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bodh Gaya, Calcutta, Indore, Jammu, Kashipur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shillong, Sirmaur, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur, Visakhapatnam.
