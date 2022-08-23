Bolpur: Intensifying its ongoing probe against TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now raided a rice mill owned by one of his close relatives. The CBI raid was conducted on Monday, according to PTI quoting sources. It may be noted that Mondal is currently in the central agency's custody in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling case.

According to the CBI sources, the rice mill in Birbhum district is allegedly owned by a close relative of the TMC leader. A joint team of the CBI and Food Corporation of India (FCI) raided the rice mill in the Badhagora area, allegedly belonging to Mondal's nephew, who is also a local Trinamool Congress leader, the sources said.

"Though the rice mill is defunct, we believe links with it and the cattle scam can be found during the investigation process. We are trying to find out whether this mill was run on the money gotten from cattle smuggling," the CBI official said.

During the raid, the central agency officials also reportedly seized a few documents from the rice mill. They also raided a flat belonging to Mondal's arrested bodyguard Saigal Hossain as part of their investigation during the day and even questioned his relatives.

There are about at least 10-11 rice mills, allegedly owned by Mondal, which are under the CBI scanner as part of its probe. Earlier on Saturday, the CBI conducted a raid at another rice mill allegedly owned by Mondal in connection with the alleged cattle smuggling scam.

During the raid, the CBI sleuths found several high-end vehicles parked inside the premises of the mill. TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the CBI on August 11 from his residence at Bolpur.