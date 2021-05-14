CBSE Board Exams 2021: Students absent for Class 10 pre-board tests to be assessed over phone

New Delhi: The government schools in Delhi have been ordered to conduct the assessment of those students over the phone who missed one or more of their Class 10 pre-board exams.

The Delhi government’s education department has asked affiliated schools to conduct a “one to one assessment” via a phone call so that their final results for CBSE Class 10 board exams can be prepared.

CBSE had announced that they cancelled the Class 10 board exams in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the nation.

The Board has instructed all schools to form their own result committees to decide how the marks should be allocated for assessment the schools could not conduct or for exams that the students did not appear for. These marks would be evaluated out of 80.

The education department has issued centralized evaluation directives which are to be followed by all Delhi government schools.

The education department has directed schools to allocate marks for the mathematics exam on the basis of average of the papers in which they have performed the best.

The CBSE affiliated schools are required to complete the results process for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 and share them with the CBSE by June 5 and the results 2021 are scheduled to be announced on June 20.

