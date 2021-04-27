CBSE board exam 2021: How will class 10th marks be evaluated? Big update students must not miss

New Delhi: Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) earlier this month annunced cancellation of class 10th board exams and postponement of class 12 board exams.

Following the decision from the CBSE, several state boards also postponed and cancelled board and other competitive exams. Moreover, the ICSE class 10 board exams have also been cancelled in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation and the option for students to appear later has been withdrawn. However, the Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced that class 10 students will get an option to either write the exams later or get evaluated on the basis of alternative criteria.

The CBSE board is planning to release class 10th result on the basis of objective criterion. Like last year, this time too the board has decide to prepare the result of students on the similar basis.

Here’s the new Examination/Assessment pattern:

According to the new composition of year-end or Board exams for Class 9 and 10 students, 30% marks will be allocated for Competency Based Questions. These can be in form of MCQs, Case-based questions, Source-based Integrated questions or any other types. Apart from this, 20% marks will be for Objective-type questions and the remaining 50% marks for short or long answer questions as per the existing pattern.

For Class 11 and 12 students, Competency Based Questions will make up for 20% marks, 20% for Objective-type questions and the remaining 60% marks for short or long answer questions as per the existing pattern.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has asked schools to adopt NCERT Learning Outcomes and made changes in the examination and assessment practices. The Board has written a letter to heads of all affiliated schools recommending the new practices that are in line with the National Education Policy 2020. “The National Education Policy 2020 has affirmed the need to move from rote to competency-based learning in order to help in developing creative and critical thinking capacities of students to meet the challenges of the 21st century,” the letter from CBSE said.

Students of these classes were also promoted by CBSE last year

Last year, students of class 9th and 11th were also promoted in the next class. Students of both these classes were promoted on the basis of their performance in internal assessments, project work and class tests.

According to the CBSE board, 91.46 per cent of students were successful in class 10th board examination last year. At the same time, the merit list of 10th was not released by the board and the topper was not announced.