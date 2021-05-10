CBSE Class 10 Examination: Portal for uploading mark sheet activated, check details

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated a link to upload the marks obtained by students in class 10. As the examination for the year has been cancelled due to the COVID surge, all the schools were directed to assess the students based on a special criterion.

“As marks will be allocated at school level, they will strictly not be comparable across schools due to the variations in the quality of question papers, the evaluation standard, and processes, the mode of conduct of exams etc. Therefore, to ensure standardization, each school will have to internally moderate the marks to account for the school level variations by using a reliable reference standard," the board announced.

CBSE has activated an e-Pariksha portal to declare class 10 marks. The E-Pariksha portal will be used for uploading the marks of class 10. All the students can access it to download their results in future. All the schools will be uploading the marks of class 10 as per the alternative assessment scheme released by CBSE.

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE had earlier announced that the class 10 students will be evaluated for their board exams on the basis of alternative assessment. According to the CBSE, students will be marked out of 100 for each subject i.e. 20 from internal assessment and 80 from different exams conducted throughout the year.

Every school was directed to form a result committee. As per CBSE, the committee must be constituted by the principal and seven teachers in order to finalise the results.

According to the timetable for the Class 10 assessment released by schools, the schools are required to finalize the rationale document by Monday (May 10) and conduct an assessment, if any by Saturday (May 15). The schools will have to finalize results by Tuesday (May 25) and by Friday (May 28) the same will be checked and moderation of marks will take place.

The results will be submitted to CBSE by Saturday (June 5). The internal assessment of marks (out of 20) needs to be submitted by Friday (June 11) and the result will be declared on Sunday (June 20), as per the board.

Live TV