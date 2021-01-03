CBSE Class 10, 12 Board, JEE Main, NEET 2021 exams dates, syllabus: Latest updates

Ending all speculations, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday (December 31) announced that CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 will be held in May-June. Pokhriyal announced that the exams will be held between May 4 and June 10 and results will be announced in July. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), however, is yet to issue the date sheet or timetable for Class 10, 12 Board Exams.

Pokhriyal had said that the datesheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 would be released soon and it is expected that the CBSE would release the datesheet in the coming days.

Earlier on December 10, Pokhriyal had intereacted with students and had made it clear that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 may get delayed but it will not be cancelled. He had also said that JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 exams will not be cancelled in 2021 though they may get delayed.

Pokhriyal, however, is yet to announce any date for JEE Main 2021 and NET 2021 exams but during his interactions with students the Union Minister had suggested the students to prepare for the competitive exams.

"NEET 2021 will not be cancelled because it will be a big loss for the students and the nation. We postponed NEET thrice in 2020 and gave students an opportunity to change their exam centres..we could have cancelled the exam but it would have been a great loss for students and the country," the minister had said.

It is to be noted that the CBSE has slashed the syllabus for Class 10, 12 Board exams by 30% but the syllabus of both JEE Main and NEET exams are still the same and several students have requested the minister to take steps aimed at reducing the syllabus for these competitive exams. The students said that they have not been able to attend classes due to the coronavirus pandemic and the susbsequent lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of the dealy virus in the country.