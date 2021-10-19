CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022: Date sheet released for Term 1 exams at cbse.gov.in, check complete schedule here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Monday (October 18, 2021) announced that the first term board exams for class 10 will begin from November 30. According to examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the date sheet which has been released at CBSE's official website (www.cbse.gov.in) is for major subjects while the schedule for minor subjects will be sent to schools separately.

The exams for minor subjects for class 10 will commence from November 17.

Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus was part of the special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams for 2021-22, which were announced in July in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE, notably, is offering 75 subjects in class 10, of which, nine are major subjects.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 date sheet for Term 1 exams

For CBSE Class 10 students, the first exam for major subjects is scheduled on November 30 for Social Science followed by Science on December 2, Home Science on December 3, Mathematics standard and Mathematics basic on December 4, Computer Application on December 8, Hindi courses A and B on December 9 and English on December 11.

The CBSE had recently stated that the first-term board examinations for classes 10 will be conducted offline in November-December.

"The exams will be objective and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will start from 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am in view of the winter season. The exams for the minor subjects will be conducted by schools though the question paper will be provided by the board. All these minor subjects are not offered by all schools," Bhardwaj had said.

"All schools will be sanitised before exam and effort will be made that students are not going far away. A large number of schools will be fixed as self-centre only keeping in view the distance and the comfort. Efforts are to ensure there is minimum discomfort to parents and students," he had added.

The plans by the board to split the session into two terms had come against the backdrop of the pandemic, which forced the cancellation of board exams for some subjects last year and complete cancellation of the exams this year. The result was then announced on basis of alternative assessment schemes developed by the board.

"After the conduct of the term-1 exams, the results in the form of the marks scored will be declared. No student will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat categories after the first term. The final results will be announced after the first and the second-term examinations," Bhardwaj had said.

The examination controller had further stated that the second-term examination would be conducted in March-April, 2022 and whether it will be objective or subjective-type will depend on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV