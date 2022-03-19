CBSE Class 12 Term II scores out; Here's how to check your performance

New Delhi: This year, the CBSE did not make the class 12 scorecards available on the official website. Students will have to contact their respective schools to collect their term 1 mark sheet. "As informed just now, CBSE has started sending performance of class XII students to schools. Students can contact their respective schools," CBSE Spokesperson Rama Sharma said.

"The performance of the Term-1 exams for Class 12 has been communicated to the schools by the CBSE. Only the scores in theory have been communicated as internal assessment or practical scores are already available with the schools," the official said.

The Term I exam was Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) based and the duration of the exam was 90 minutes. However, Term II exams will have subjective questions and will be two hours duration

The board released the date-sheet for the Term-2 exams for class 12 on Friday (March 18). The exams will start on April 26. The board had communicated the first term results for class 10 to schools on March 12.

